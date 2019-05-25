Texas lawmakers pass bill to let craft breweries sell ‘beer-to-go’

Brewers say new legislation could help them be more innovative Brian Burton, co-owner of Hop & Sting Brewing Co., explains why proposal in the Texas Legislature could help benefit breweries. Senate Bill 312 and House Bill 672 would allow beer-to-go sales from Texas craft breweries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Burton, co-owner of Hop & Sting Brewing Co., explains why proposal in the Texas Legislature could help benefit breweries. Senate Bill 312 and House Bill 672 would allow beer-to-go sales from Texas craft breweries.

Craft beer drinkers: Some good news in Texas may soon be heading your way.





Right now, you can only enjoy some of your favorite drinks at the breweries you frequent.

But that could soon change.

A bill to let you finally be able to buy those drinks to go is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott for consideration.

State lawmakers have passed House Bill 1545, an overall measure to renew and keep going the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

An amendment added to the bill lets Texans buy as much as one case, per person, each day from craft breweries.

“Beer-to-Go’s passage is a huge win for Texas small businesses and consumers over politically powerful special interest groups,” said state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, who helped broker the deal. “It’s not every day that the underdog scores a victory here in the State Capitol.”

Approval of the bill by both the House and Senate in recent days followed a deal agreed to by the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas and the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.

Tarrant County craft breweries are among those that could benefit from this measure.

“Working with fellow industry stakeholders to deliver compromised solutions is a benefit to the legislative process, and thereby Texans who will benefit from progressive law changes that represent an evolved economy and society,” said John Pritchett, founder and CEO of Wild Acre Brewing in Fort Worth.

Above and beyond just the beer-to-go provision, the overall bill should keep stable for at least a dozen years what craft breweries may do under their license.

“We are thrilled with the outcome,” Pritchett said.

If signed by Abbott, the law would go into effect Sept. 1.





“September 1st can’t come soon enough,” Texas Craft Brewers Guild tweeted.