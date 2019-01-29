Vodka, bourbon, gin and rye — coming in March, all via one distillery in the Foundry

A few years ago, the Foundry District didn’t even exist, but in a short time the development — a mix of non-chain restaurants and food shops, a record store, a coffee bar and other retail businesses (as well as some Instagram-friendly murals) between West 7th Street and White Settlement Road west of University Drive — has been growing quickly.

And in March, a distillery will join the mix.

News of Blackland Distillery has been out there for a while, but according to a press release issued today (Jan. 29), it will open to the public on March 20 at 2616 Weisenberger St.

The distillery will make four small-batch spirits — a vodka, bourbon, gin and rye whiskey — and will have a full-service cocktail bar and tasting room, according to the release.

The spirits, called, logically enough, Blackland Vodka, Blackland Gin, Blackland Bourbon, and Blackland Rye Whiskey, will be sold in 750-milliliter bottles at the distillery. Distribution to regional restaurants, bars and liquor stores is scheduled to begin in the summer.

“Contrary to traditional distilling methods that focus on old-world techniques and extensive aging processes, Blackland distills its spirits using high-tech hardware, computerized pot and column stills, and stainless-steel mash tuns,” the release says. “All grains used in Blackland spirits are sourced exclusively from Fort Worth-based TexMalt, which partners with local Texas farms to grow, produce, and source high-quality malted grains.”





The cocktail lounge will offer 10 to 15 cocktails, all made with Blackland spirits. The lounge will have a horseshoe-shaped, stone-topped bar, stained wooden bar stools, custom chandelier lighting and more, including artwork from Dallas artist Magdiel Lopez. The entire facility will be 6,500 square feet and will have an outdoor terrace/lounge.

Blackland was founded by Markus Kypreos, a Fort Worth-raised former attorney who is a 1996 graduate of Trinity Valley School and a 2011 graduate of the Culinary School of Fort Worth. He also attended the Artisan Craft Distilling Institute in Auburn, Washington, and is a certified sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers.

The head distiller is Ezra Cox, a veteran of more than 20 years in the craft-brewing and -distilling industries. He most recently served as lead brewer at Arlington’s Legal Draft Beer Company, and has also held positions with Revolver Brewing in Granbury, Bishop Cider Co. in Dallas, and Washington-state-based Cowlitz River Distillery.

Blackland will add to a growing number of distilleries in Fort Worth, including Acre Distilling Co. on the eastern edge of downtown Fort Worth; BlackEyed Distilling Co., makers of BLK EYE Vodka (made with black-eyed peas) on the Near Southside; Trinity River Distillery, just southeast of downtown Fort Worth; Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. at Whiskey Ranch in southeast Fort Worth; and North Texas Distillers in far east Fort Worth near DFW Airport.

For updates on Blackland Distillery, follow @blacklanddistillery on Facebook. A website is coming soon.