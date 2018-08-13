Fort Worth coffee bar to open third location. This one will have cocktails

Around this time last year, it was not always easy to tell that Fort Worth’s Foundry District was a district, despite all the colorful warehouse-style buildings that were populating the area.
Since then, the district — north of Montgomery Plaza and south of White Settlement Road off of Carroll Street — has established more of an identity, with the relocation of Doc’s Records to the district, a regular Thursday on the Rocks music/beer/art series, and the inclusion of such longer-running places as M&O Station Grill; Fort Worth chef Marcus Paslay’s acclaimed restaurant Clay Pigeon Food & Drink; and Fort Worth Food Park, which was the city’s first food-truck park.
Another key piece is scheduled to officially open Aug. 20: A third location of Fort Worth-based Craftwork Coffee Co.. Unlike the other locations on Camp Bowie Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue, this edition will have a nightlife side, serving “a full-bodied menu of blended, alcohol-infused beverages” as well as more sober coffee beverages.
The coffee at Craftwork tends to be pretty straightforward — macchiatos and cortados are about as fancy as it gets — but some drinks sound a little more elaborate: Among them are the Eldertonic, made with Elderflower tonic, house espresso, Meyer lemon zest and simple syrup. There are also non-coffee drinks such as the “Garden Par-Tea,” which consists of lemon-hibiscus tea, lavender syrup and a rosemary sprig.
Craftwork Coffee has been growing steadily since it opened its first location on Camp Bowie Boulevard in early 2016.
““It’s a coffeeshop and community-oriented workspace,” co-founder Riley Kiltz, a TCU grad., told the Star-Telegram about the original location shortly before it opened. “Thirty percent of our space is a coffeeshop that’s open to the general public, and 70 percent of our space is a workspace that’s members only and allows people to have an office in a community-oriented environment.”
At its new location, Craftwork, will also have retail suites available for rent. Two jhave already been leased, by local-biz-supporting web site Fort Worth Locals and private, by-appointment shopping studio Fetching Fort Worth.
Craftwork has also started an entrepreneur-in-residence program that, according to a release, “provides exclusive access to mentors, guides, and discounted rates in its coworking spaces..”
The Foundry is one of several projects of M2G Ventures, founded by twin sisters Jessica Miller Worman and Susan Miller Gruppi, who are also behind the 710 S. Main building that will be home to Locust Cider, Fort Worth’s first cidery.
Craftwork Coffee Co. at the Foundry District will be at 212 Carrool St. in Fort Worth. For more on Craftwork, visit http://www.craftworkcoffeeco.com. For more on the Foundry District, visit https://thefoundrydistrictfw.com
Comments