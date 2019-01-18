Americado has closed on Berry Street, but its Magnolia Avenue sibling is going to grow

This week, word got out that Americado, the West Berry Street dining hall/restaurant that had undergone many changes in its roughly two-year life, had closed.
Although reasons for the closing are still unclear (a release attributes it to “a number of factors”), the owners aren’t letting the closing keep them down.
On Friday, Americado’s sister restaurant, La Zona on Magnolia, announced entertainment expansion plans for 2019, as well as a new menu that incorporates some of Americado’s offerings.
La Zona is sort of two concepts in one: a bar/pizza/tapas restaurant called Hotel Madrid and, across the patio, a small coffee-and-churros bar called St. Sofia. Actually, it’s three concepts if you count the patio, which feels like someone dropped something from the West Texas desert into Near Southside Fort Worth.
La Zona will add fast-casual tacos and a mini-food truck park, which sort of bears echoes of Americado’s final incarnation, as a dining hall that brought in other vendors.
The transformation begins, according to the release, on Saturday, as in Jan. 19 (which, according to the weather forecasts, will not be a patio-dining day). St. Sofia will expand into a weekend-only walk-up bar with margaritas and canned beer. On Friday and Saturday nights, it will also offer a late-night taco service featuring street-style tacos — which is kind of a gutsy move, since there’s a location of Fort Worth’s popular Salsa Limon taqueria just down the street that’s also open late on weekends. The La Zona/St. Sofia tacos will be served from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
La Zona’s street-style tacos will be a tribute to Americado’s menu.
“We put our heart and soul into every concept and project our team creates,” Tyler Casey, co-owner of both restaurants, says in a release. “The closing of Americado was a necessary decision, but a hard one. I am proud to bring a part of what we created into La Zona so that guests can continue to enjoy the wonderful flavor in a new location.”
The additions of the food-truck park and live entertainment are scheduled for early spring. The food-truck park, north of Hotel Madrid, is expected to accommodate three to five trucks.
La Zona is at 1264 W. Magnolia Ave. in Fort Worth, open 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Sunday. Wesbite: https://www.lazonafw.com
