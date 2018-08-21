Rapper Post Malone’s private jet blows tires, readies for emergency landing

Rapper Post Malone of Grapevine is aboard a private plane preparing for an emergency landing at an airport in New York after two of the plane’s tires blew out on takeoff earlier on Tuesday, according to a report by TMZ.

The private plane, carrying 15 other passengers, is a Gulfstream IV N101CV, according to TV reports.

LIVE: Gulfstream IV N101CV with rapper Post Malone on board burst two tyres on departure from Teterboro Airport and has been burning fuel N. of Long Island. Will shortly land at Newburgh/Stewart (KSWF). Info via Westfield ATC, where it had planned to land. https://t.co/SkkaqrVWSv pic.twitter.com/hfeLM4PWHc — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) August 21, 2018

Malone was aboard the plane when the tires blew out on its departure from the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and the pilot requested to make an emergency landing.

The plane has been burning fuel just north of Long Island, New York and is planning to make an emergency landing at New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

The plane had been en route to London, after the rapper took home the Song of the Year Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night for his hit-single “Rockstar,” featuring 21 Savage.

No additional details have been released at this time.

