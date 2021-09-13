Got a question about the Fort Worth Star-Telegram; how we report news? Here are answers

McClatchy Design

Read more about how we cover the news in our project “The Source: Trust & Transparency in Your Local News.”

What is the Star-Telegram’s ownership structure?

The Star-Telegram is one of 30 news media organizations owned by the McClatchy Co., which is a private company owned by Chatham Asset Management. Chatham is a New Jersey-based investment company that bought McClatchy in September 2020 after McClatchy had filed for bankruptcy.

The Star-Telegram is one of McClatchy’s largest news operations. Others include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, the Raleigh News & Observer and the Charlotte Observer.

Does that mean that a local story is written by someone not in Fort Worth?

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Our news staff is based in Fort Worth, where local stories are produced and edited for publication. Star-Telegram reporter Eleanor Dearman is based in Austin and covers state news, focusing on how that news affects Fort Worth and North Texas.

How big is your staff?

The news staff is made up of about 40 full- and part-time employees: reporters, columnists, visual journalists and editors. Another 25 people are based at the Star-Telegram and include local advertising representatives, human resources and distribution personnel, and information technology employees. Some of those employees may provide services to other McClatchy properties as well.

I’ve seen a lot of emails asking for donations. Why is that?

Like many companies, the Star-Telegram was hit hard financially by COVID-19. To help preserve our news staff and local news coverage at a time when they’re needed most, we’ve asked for financial support from the community. We’ve also asked our readers to help support partnerships that allow us to increase our news coverage and fill gaps that developed in our reporting due to the long-term struggles our industry faces. Two of our reporters — Arlington reporter Kailey Broussard and smart growth/environment reporter Haley Samsel — are partially funded by the Report for America program, with the expectation that funds are also raised locally to support their work.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

How does the Star-Telegram avoid conflicts of interest with advertisers or sponsors?

Our credibility hinges on the fact that our news staff makes decisions about its work free of influence from advertisers or sponsors. Advertisers and sponsors do not get special treatment in news coverage and are not provided access to the newsroom staff.

What’s your policy on corrections?

We correct errors as quickly as possible. This includes clarifying anything that might have caused confusion. When factual corrections are made to stories online, they are disclosed with a note at the top or bottom of the story, depending on the severity of the error. Corrections for stories in the print edition are noted on page 2A of the newspaper.

How do I alert the Star-Telegram to an error?

You can fill out the form on the Customer Service page of our website or call us at 1-888-905-2036. Someone will review your message and look into the report.

What are anonymous sources and when would you use them?

On rare occasions, we grant sources anonymity, meaning the person quoted in a story is not identified in the story by name. Typical reasons for granting anonymity are that a source could be fired if he or she were identified, would face the threat of physical harm or has been the victim of a sex crime. Reporters seek to corroborate information supplied by anonymous sources with other sources or documents.

How do you make sure your reporting is accurate?

Accuracy is at the foundation of a reporter’s job. Our reporters are expected to represent information in a factual manner based on their knowledge of the subject matter, on research and by quoting sources who have specific knowledge and expertise. When reporting on disagreements or issues that may be subject to opinions, reporters are expected to represent, or make an attempt to represent, people and arguments on various sides of the debate.

How can I be a source?

If you feel you have information or a perspective that may be valuable to a story or a reporter’s work, it is best to contact the reporter directly. If you are reading online, you may email a reporter by hovering your cursor over the reporter’s byline and clicking. Options to call, email or reach out to a reporter via social media are available at the end of a story. If you’re reading in print, the reporter’s email address is listed under his or her byline.

What does “on the record” mean?

If you are speaking with a reporter, “on the record” means that what you say during the interview or conversation may be used in the reporter’s story, attributed to you by name.

Are you biased toward a certain political party?

We strive to cover all political parties with fairness. At times, of course, one political party has more going on that we think deserves readers’ attention, such as an active primary. We also don’t write stories that perpetuate falsehoods, even if a person in political power suggests that something is true.

Are you biased on your opinion page?

Our goal with editorials and commentary published on the opinion page and opinion website section is to spark community discussion by providing a variety of perspectives and experiences. Some opinions we publish are provocative, and because we include a wide range of viewpoints, you won’t agree with everything on the page.

What’s your policy on commenting? Why do I need Facebook to comment?

We are pleased to provide an opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what’s in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere on the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that commenters refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point.

We use Facebook’s commenting system. Readers need to log in with a Facebook account in order to comment.

This Q&A will be updated. Subscribers, ask your question here.