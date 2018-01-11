TCU defensive coach says no to SMU

TCU defensive coach Chad Glasgow is remaining with the program after he was offered the defensive coordinator job at SMU under first-year coach Sonny Dykes, according to a source.

Dykes spent the 2017 season with TCU as an offensive analyst, and he was hired to replace Chad Morris as SMU’s head coach on Dec. 11.

Dykes offered the defensive coordinator job to Glasgow, and let him sit on the offer for nearly a week. Glasgow eventually said no, but this does not mean he’s not in the hunt for a different job.

That job could potentially be Oklahoma State, which fired defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer on Thursday. Glasgow was a three-year letter winner at Oklahoma State, and graduated from there in 1995.

Glasgow is listed as TCU’s defensive coordinator/safeties coach, but TCU head coach Gary Patterson is the team’s de facto defensive coordinator.

If Glasgow had accepted the SMU job, he would have had total responsibility of the Mustangs’ defense.

Glasgow was promoted to TCU’s defensive coordinator in 2016. He spent 2015 as the Horned Frogs’ co-defensive coordinator. He was the team’s safeties coach from 2001 to 2010. In 2011, he was Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator.

He lasted one year as the defensive coordinator under then Texas Tech head coach Tommy Tuberville. The Red Raiders finished 5-7 in 2011, and their defense ranked 115th in the nation in total defense.

Glasgow returned to TCU in 2012.