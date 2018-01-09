Rangers’ new $1.1 billion ballpark has a fake feel

More Videos 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night Pause 0:33 Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 0:29 TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:32 TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice 1:57 Republican candidates for Tarrant tax assessor discuss issues. 1:12 Park it here for the Stock Show; new arena taking shape 1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:38 Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 0:30 All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers aren't expected to move into their new stadium until 2020. In the meantime, take a look at how things are shaping up for the new Globe Life Field and Texas Live!

The Texas Rangers aren't expected to move into their new stadium until 2020. In the meantime, take a look at how things are shaping up for the new Globe Life Field and Texas Live! Courtesy of the Texas Rangers