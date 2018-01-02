Cowboys plan to change nothing and hope it changes the results

Jerry Jones says he thinks a person should change a job every five years, and he believes in this edict so much he’s been the general manager and president of the Dallas Cowboys since February 1989.

Math was never my thing, but I could swear that’s more than five years.

“I’m a changer. When you are self-employed, then what has to change is the mirror,” Jerry Jones said during his radio show on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning. “Boy, that’s got to have constant evaluation. I believe in change. I’m not afraid of it. I’m a believer that everyone ought to do a different job every five years in their life, if they could.

“Obviously, most of us can’t change every five years, but we can freshen it up. We change the base of the dynamics.”

Jason Garrett has been the head coach of the Cowboys for seven and a half years.

Rod Marnelli just finished his fourth year as the Cowboys defensive coordinator and fifth with this defense.

Scott Linehan just finished his fourth year as the team’s offensive coordinator and fifth with the offense.

Jerry knows what sounds good. Jerry knows what sounds right. And, as you can see from the above facts, Jerry is also completely full of it.

He can change anything with the Cowboys but Team Status Quo moves forward.

As he made clear on his radio show, Jerry remains steadfast in his belief the formula is worth keeping. So forget five years. Nothing’s changing, so we just have to hope the results magically will.

Since winning the Super Bowl in the 1995 season, our Cowboys carry the honor as one of three teams not to play for an NFC title. Detroit and Washington are the others. When your franchise is in the same class as the Lions and Redskins (for anything), it’s time to rethink every phase of your life. And to start drinking, heavily.

Speaking of drinking, Jerry said he wants to keep the band together. After our deaths, we should all aspire that we return to earth as Jason Garrett — because he makes millions as coach of the Cowboys without winning. What a great life. A 9-7 record that resulted in a fifth postseason-less year under Garrett will yield minimal alteration.

The Process will be back, and Jerry wants to keep Linehan and Marinelli, too.

With so many contracts for the position coaches having expired, a few of those slots will change.

Tight ends coach Steve Loney will retire, according to Garrett. JG said no other positions have been decided. Garrett may want a different voice at coordinator.

It would not be a shock to see quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson follow Loney’s path or move on, according to sources. Wilson is not quite 60, and while he’s been with the Cowboys for forever, the team might want a fresh voice for that position.

Passing game coordinator/linebackers coach Matt Eberflus is thought to be in high demand, and it won’t be a surprise to see him land as a coordinator once the other NFL head coaching positions are filled. Should New England Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels be given a head coaching position, don’t be surprised if Eberflus goes with him.

Approximately 20 to 30 percent of the Cowboys’ roster will change, because that is virtually unavoidable for all NFL teams during the off-season.

Other than that, the Cowboys are going with what they’ve got, because Jerry believes in this set of men more than he does a person needing to change their job every five years.

Jerry also said to the fans, “We’ll have a big year next year.”

After more than 20 years of the same results, no one can possibly buy this empty campaign rhetoric but, who knows? Maybe he’s right. The Cowboys have alternated playoff appearances with bad years in each of the past four years, so 2018 should mean the postseason.

Jerry can find suckers by the thousands every spring to buy his lame product in the fall. And after 20 years of nothing, our expectations around here are so low we will unveil a Kyle Field-like banner for any postseason win.

The Cowboys are Jerry’s team/toy, and he is going to run them however he wants. When your team is in the same breath as the Lions and Redskins for more than two decades, something is not working.

Another year has gone by and something continues to not work for the Cowboys, up to and including the mirrors.