Headline illustrates the lack of respect for TCU football

More Videos 1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice Pause 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:10 Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 1:14 It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:27 Colin Kaepernick plans to file a grievance against NFL owners citing 'collusion' 2:48 Mean Tweets read by 8-year-old girl 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics. The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics. cmendez@star-telegram.com

The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics. cmendez@star-telegram.com