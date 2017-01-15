Dallas Stars

January 15, 2017 8:46 PM

Dallas Stars try to shrug off tough loss, win on road in noon game Monday

Stars at Sabres

Noon Monday, Key Bank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

TV: FSSW

Radio: KLIF/570 AM

Records: Stars 18-18-8, 44 points; Sabres 16-17-9, 41 pts.

About the Stars: Dallas stands fifth in the Western Conference wild-card race, four points out of the second wild-card berth. The Stars come off a draining 5-4 home loss against Minnesota on Saturday night. They rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the first period, tying the game at 4-4 with 8:37 left on John Klingberg’s goal. Minnesota scored the tiebreaker with 6:45 left. Antoine Roussel, Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin (team-leading 16th) also had goals for Dallas. The Stars have a poor road record (6-11-4), including 3-9 in the last 12.

About the Sabres: Buffalo is ninth out of 10 teams in the Eastern Conference wild-card race, hurt by a 1-5 record in shootouts this season. The Sabres have lost their last two games, and come off a 5-2 shellacking by Carolina on Saturday. Buffalo is 4-5-1 in its last 10 games. Forward Tyler Ennis (groin injury) could return for the Sabres on Monday. Kyle Okposo leads Buffalo in goals (12).

