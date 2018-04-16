Dallas Cowboys safety Byron Jones says he's a 'corner' now

Well, Byron Jones broke news Monday, introducing himself as a “corner” for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones gave the introduction during an event to help promote the Dallas Rattlers, a professional lacrosse team that is calling the Ford Center home.

Jones has been rumored to make the switch from safety to corner, and it apparently is now official.

Jones has played exclusively at safety the past two seasons. As a rookie in 2015, he spent time at cornerback and safety.

New secondary coach Kris Richard likes longer cornerbacks, something that Jones will give him on the outside.

“I think it’ll be a good move for me and the team,” Jones said. “It’s been something that as soon as Richard came in that’s what he was talking about, he wanted to move me to corner. So we had a discussion and he made the move.”

Jones said he is fully on board with it and feels the position suits him because he’s a longer-bodied player. Jones has been focused on improving his technique and explosiveness this off-season.

Richard had success with a similar, longer corner in Seattle, Richard Sherman, but Jones is not trying to emulate anyone going forward.

“Everyone is different,” Jones said. “You can’t copy what someone else does and try to make it work for you. You have to find what works for yourself.

“That’s important for a guy who is out there by yourself as a corner. Just find your own technique.”

Outside of the position change, Jones has not been informed yet whether the Cowboys will exercise the fifth-year option on their 2015 first-round pick. The Cowboys must make that decision by early May.

Also on Monday, the Cowboys signed long snapper Scott Daly and veteran defensive end David Irving signed his second-round tender.