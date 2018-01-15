Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin named to PFWA All-NFL team

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin was named to the 2017 All-NFL team, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).
Martin was selected to the All-NFL team for the third consecutive season.
Also on Monday, the PFWA also announced the All-AFC and All-NFC teams.
Cowboys defensive DeMarcus Lawrence joined Martin on the All-NFC Team.
Never miss a local story.
2017 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM
Offense
QB – Tom Brady, New England Patriots
RB – Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers; Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
WR – Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers&; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
TE – Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
G – David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys#
T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams
Defense
DE – Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams#; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Von Miller, Denver Broncos&
MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks*
CB – Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings
S – Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Special Teams
PK – Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
P – Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams#
KR – Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
PR – Jamal Agnew, Detroit Lions
ST – Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
* - repeat selection from 2016
# - consecutive selections from 2015-17
& - consecutive selections from 2014-17
2017 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM
Offense
QB – Tom Brady, New England Patriots&
RB – Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers*; Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
WR – Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers+; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
TE – Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
C – Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
G – David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders*
T – Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans; Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs and Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh Steelers (tie)
Defense
DE – Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
DT – Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals#; Malik Jackson, Jacksonville Jaguars
OLB – Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans; Von Miller, Denver Broncos+
MLB – Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
CB – A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars
S – Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans; Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens
Special Teams
PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*
P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
KR – Dion Lewis, New England Patriots
PR – Michael Campanaro, Baltimore Ravens
ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots@
* - repeat selection from 2016
# - consecutive selections from 2015-17
& - consecutive selections from 2014-17
+ - consecutive selections from 2013-17
@ - consecutive selections from 2011-17
2017 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM
Offense
QB – Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
RB – Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
WR –Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons#; Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
TE – Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
G – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys&
T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams
Defense
DE – Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints; DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
DT – Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams#
OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
MLB – Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
CB – Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions
S – Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings; Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks
Special Teams
PK – Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
P – Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams+
KR – Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
PR – Jamal Agnew, Detroit Lions
ST – Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
* - repeat selection from 2016
# - consecutive selections from 2015-17
& - consecutive selections from 2014-17
+ - consecutive selections from 2013-17
Comments