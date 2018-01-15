Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin named to PFWA All-NFL team

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin was named to the 2017 All-NFL team, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Martin was selected to the All-NFL team for the third consecutive season.

Also on Monday, the PFWA also announced the All-AFC and All-NFC teams.

Cowboys defensive DeMarcus Lawrence joined Martin on the All-NFC Team.

