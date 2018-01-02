Dallas Cowboys losing a coach

1:48 Cowboys' Jason Garrett on winning finale despite extreme cold Pause

1:10 Watch what it looks and feels like surrounded by thousands of Eagles fans in 10-degree weather

1:32 The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team

3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

0:32 Homeless people forced out of Fort Worth's "tent city"

1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

1:02 Littering in Texas could cost you time and money

0:29 TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford