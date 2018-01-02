Dallas Cowboys losing a coach

At least one coaching opening is known for the Dallas Cowboys.
Tight ends coach Steve Loney will retire, coach Jason Garrett said during his season-ending news conference Wednesday.
Garrett would not comment on the status of any other assistants.
“We haven’t made any decisions about our coaches,” Garrett said.
Garrett has been conducting exit interviews with players since the season ended, and said he will begin evaluating the coaching staff on Wednesday.
Owner Jerry Jones said on his weekly radio show that he supported the returns of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in 2018.
Garrett, though, wouldn’t comment on the status of either, although he had positive words about each coach.
Assistants with expiring contracts include wide receivers coach Derek Dooley, quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson, running backs coach Gary Brown, linebackers coach Matt Eberflus and secondary coach Joe Baker.
Loney, 65, spent just one season as the Cowboys tight ends coach. He replaced Mike Pope last off-season. Loney was an assistant offensive line coach in 2015 and a senior offensive assistant in 2016 for the Cowboys.
Prior to joining the Cowboys, Loney spent time in the NFL with the Cardinals, Vikings, Rams and Bucs.
