Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott is better prepared to win after 2017 struggles

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains 100 percent behind quarterback Dak Prescott, despite a disappointing 2017 in which he seemingly took a huge step back from his sensational rookie campaign.

Not only did the Cowboys go from 13-3 to 9-7 record-wise, but Prescott was intercepted 13 times after just four a year ago. He also threw one less touchdown pass, 22, after 23 as a rookie.

Prescott won less. He was less efficient. He made more mistakes and he passed for fewer yards.

Yet, Jones remains excited about the future with Prescott and says the Cowboys just need to get him more help from personnel and schematics.

“He obviously didn't have the year stat wise, or we didn't have the most important one of all is we didn't win the games that we won his first year,” Jones said. “This is truly, truly — I saw in the Wall Street Journal, of all places, about evaluating high school quarterbacks as well as college quarterbacks when they come into the pros. It's truly a position that the intangible that says just win the game. Get the job done in the face of adversity. Just get it done.

“I can't tell you how excited I am about our future with Dak Prescott on getting the job done, winning games. Now, he's got to have some serious help. He's got to have it from the scheme. He's got to have it from everything we call on because it's that competitive in the NFL.”

Jones said there is no question that Prescott has the talent to get the job done and believes the lumps he took in 2017 will make him a better quarterback in the future.

“He's got everything to do it,” Jones said. “He's physical. He can throw the ball well enough. He can handle adversity. He can prepare. So, all of the things that you want from the quarterback that you don't know when you're going out to get one, that you don't know where they are as far as the future is concerned. I'll assure you this. I can say this unequivocally Dak is so much more prepared to have a winning season and have us meet our expectations in our third year than he was going into our second because of the very experience he has had, the adversity he has had. That's costly stuff to get adversity. (Troy) Aikman, we lost a lot of games with Aikman early. So, you pay a price to get this experience, but we got it.”