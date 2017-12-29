Jerry Jones says Dez Bryant has a lot left in the tank despite 2017 struggles

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones came away impressed and proud after listening to wide receiver Dez Bryant discuss his struggles in 2017 earlier this week.

Bryant blamed his litany of dropped passes and declining numbers on playing with tendinitis in his knee, a bad offensive scheme and a lack of focus due to mounting frustrations.

Jones acknowledged Bryant has played through injuries. And while he did not address whether the Cowboys would ask Bryant to take a pay cut from his $12.5 million base salary for next season, Jones said the declining numbers are not evidence of a declining receiver. He said Bryant has a lot left in the tank.

The Cowboys close the season at Philadelphia Sunday.

“I don't know how that could surprise anybody that would be his answer,” Jones said on his radio show in 105.3 The Fans. “I think Dez, as far as his career is concerned, he is in the best place in terms of maturity, how he approaches the game, how he approaches people, which is a big part of it. He is really at the top as I have seen him since he has been with the Cowboys. He has really evolved.

“I'm so proud of him. I know he doesn't want to drop footballs. But I have never been around a receiver that didn't drop some footballs. Now those drops were glaring this past weekend. But as far as of his ability and as far his talents, I think he has a lot left in the tank.”