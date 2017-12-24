Seahawks players sit and kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a game against the 49ers, in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 26.
Dallas Cowboys

Seahawks continue protest during Christmas Eve anthem

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 24, 2017 03:44 PM

ARLINGTON

At least nine Seattle Seahawks players in uniform sat on the bench or took a knee during the national anthem before playing the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Among those protesting during the anthem were Michael Bennett, one of the more vocal players in the NFL about social injustice in America since players starting making a statement by kneeling or sitting during the anthem last season.

Also sitting were Frank Clark, Sheldon Richardson, Dion Jordan, Jarran Reed, and former TCU linebacker Paul Dawson. Duane Brown was kneeling during the anthem.

  • Large group kneels outside Cowboys game calling for criminal justice reform

    Pastor Frederick Douglass Haynes of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas led a group of about 300 who knelt during the anthem outside AT&T Stadium Sunday night.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

