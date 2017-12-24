Seahawks continue protest during Christmas Eve anthem

At least nine Seattle Seahawks players in uniform sat on the bench or took a knee during the national anthem before playing the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
Christmas Eve anthem. Plenty of #Seahawks still protesting. #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/v16XjyspER— Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) December 24, 2017
Among those protesting during the anthem were Michael Bennett, one of the more vocal players in the NFL about social injustice in America since players starting making a statement by kneeling or sitting during the anthem last season.
Also sitting were Frank Clark, Sheldon Richardson, Dion Jordan, Jarran Reed, and former TCU linebacker Paul Dawson. Duane Brown was kneeling during the anthem.
