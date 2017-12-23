After Pro Bowl honor, there’s still time for DeMarcus Lawrence to get more sacks

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will make his first career appearance in the Pro Bowl after being earning a spot on the roster Tuesday.
Lawrence, currently third in the league and second in the NFC in sacks, has a career-high 13.5 on the year.
He needs one sack to pass Jim Jeffcoat (1986) and DeMarcus Ware (2007), both with 14.0, for the fourth-most in a single season in team history.
There are still two games left in the regular season, beginning with Seattle and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi Sunday.
Here’s a look at some key match-ups:
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence vs. Seahawks tackle Germain Ifedi
Will Lawrence celebrate his Pro Bowl status by sacking Russell Wilson? Lawrence has been held without a sack the past two games and has not registered one in four of the past five. If he wants to challenge for the league lead, he’ll need to have a strong finish. Going against former Texas A&M standout Germain Ifedi isn’t a bad thing. Ifedi has been beaten for four sacks in his second season.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott vs. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner
Everybody is anticipating Ezekiel Elliott‘s return to the Cowboys. He earned All-Pro honors as a rookie last season, and was on pace for another sensational season before being suspended for six games. All eyes will be on Elliott and whether he can have his way with the Seahawks defense, much like Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley did a week ago. The key for Seattle will be All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who leads the team in tackles, but has been battling through a hamstring injury.
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
