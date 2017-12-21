Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson can be an escape artist when it comes to extending plays.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys will need more time to defend Russell Wilson

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

December 21, 2017 05:47 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:02 PM

Playing defensive back against the Seattle Seahawks means you have to cover a little longer and with more discipline because of the scrambling ability of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson is known to extend plays with his scrambling in the pocket, often resulting in big plays to wide open receivers down the field.

The Cowboys have talked their defensive backs about sticking with their man all over the field.

“Yeah, it’s really just playing man to man,” coach Jason Garrett said. “Once he tries to extend the play, the biggest thing you try and do is get on your guy or the guy closest to you and just defend him throughout the down. And it’s one of the keys to this game because of how Russell Wilson is able to extend plays. He just has an unbelievable knack. Beyond just his quickness and athleticism, he just has a feel for getting away from guys and keeping the plays alive and they do a very good job on the other end of it giving him places to throw the ball.”

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

