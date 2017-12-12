Jerry Jones says Elliott’s suspension has made Prescott a better player

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still laments the six-game suspension for star running back Ezekiel Elliott. It has not been good for a Cowboys team that is 2-3 in Elliott’s absence with one game left to go before his return.
But he readily acknowledges a positive that has come from Elliott's hiatus in the form of quarterback Dak Prescott.
Jones says on his radio show on 105.3 the Fan that Elliott's suspension has made Prescott a better player, which bodes well for the Cowboys now and in the future.
“It hurt us to miss Zeke, but as far as Dak is concerned, we've got a better player for having gone through this,” Jones said. “I don't recommend it for the Cowboys of course, but we got a better player. We got a better future because he's gone through this period of time without Zeke.”
The Cowboys always lauded Prescott's work ethic, and demeanor. But they always acknowledged that he was still a young, growing player, despite having the finest rookie season of any quarterback in NFL history in 2016.
In the first three games of Elliott's absence, Prescott was intercepted five times and fumbled three times in blowout losses by a combined score of 92-22 against the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Chargers.
But he has come out of it over the past two weeks with 38-14 and 30-10 victories against the Washington Redskins and New York Giants with five touchdown passes and no turnovers.
Against the Giants, Prescott passed for a career-high 332 yards and three touchdowns.
Jones compared Prescott's work ethic and commitment to future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.
“I'm so happy for our fans,” Jones said. “Every day that he walks out there, he's got a chance to improve. He is a tremendous worker. And you used to hear those things about Peyton Manning just how much he invested in everything he does, every practice. When you've got that kind of discipline, you're going to improve. We know that he's got an extraordinary talent. So, we're just better frankly.”
