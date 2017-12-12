More Videos

Dallas Cowboys

Jones says resolution to delay Goodell's extension still in place for meeting

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 10:10 AM

December 12, 2017 10:10 AM

FRISCO

One day before expected fireworks at the NFL owners meeting in Irving Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the resolution he put in weeks ago to delay a contract extension for the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is still in place.

Never mind that the NFL’s six-man compensation committee has already come to terms with Goodell on an extension worth up to $200 million and there is essentially nothing Jones can do about it.

Jones said on his radio show on Tuesday on 105.3 the Fan that the resolution is still in place and on the agenda for the Wednesday’s owners meeting and he is excited about what might transpire.

“I’m not going to get into details,” Jones said. “But the resolution I put in is still in place. This is why we have the meetings. I am looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity. We will able to get some meaningful things done because of what we have been doing over the last few months.”

What Jones has done of the past few months is wage an all-out campaign to block or delay an extension for Goodell, while also raising questions about the power of the commissioner in the disciplinary process.

In addition to objecting to the financial terms of Goodell’s deal, Jones has been critical of how Goodell has handled the player protests during the national anthem. And he has also been angry with the six-game suspension given to Cowboys’ star running back Ezekiel Elliott for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Jones accused Goodell of a breach of trust for initially telling him there would be no suspension for Elliott, who was never charged or arrested in the case.

Per an ESPN report, Jones' proposal is on page 10 of the 32-page agenda for this week's league meeting and was submitted on Dec. 1. It is titled Proposed Resolution 2017 G-7, by the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones also had asked for the vote to be taken under a secret ballot.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

