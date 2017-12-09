Coaching change in New York gives feel of a trap game for Cowboys

Each week the Star-Telegram staff will predict the results of Dallas Cowboys games, some NFC East games and other key games around the NFL:
Week 13
Stefan Stevenson
The Cowboys hold on against the struggling Giants and the return of Eli Manning. Cowboys 27, New York Giants 23.
Philadelphia 34, Los Angeles Rams 31
Los Angeles Chargers 24, Washington 17
Carolina 23, Minnesota 20
Seattle 21, Jacksonville 17
Drew Davison
The Cowboys remain in desperation mode and hold on for a close win despite Eli Manning’s efforts. Cowboys 23, New York Giants 17.
Los Angeles Rams 27, Philadelphia 24
Los Angeles Chargers 27, Washington 20
Carolina 16, Minnesota 13
Jacksonville 17, Seattle 16
Mac Engel
The Giants are just a dumpster fire of burning diapers. Cowboys 27, Giants 20.
Philadelphia 24, Los Angeles Rams 22
Los Angeles Chargers 24, Washington 14
Minnesota 20, Carolina 13
Seattle 26, Jacksonville 23
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Eli Manning and coaching change won’t make a difference for 2-10 Giants. Cowboys 28, Giants 14.
Los Angeles Rams 34, Philadelphia 31
Los Angeles Chargers 38, Washington 21
Carolina 14, Minnesota 10
Jacksonville 17, Seattle 14
