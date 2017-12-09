New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is back in control after being benched last week.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is back in control after being benched last week. Kathy Willens AP

Dallas Cowboys

Coaching change in New York gives feel of a trap game for Cowboys

Star-Telegram

December 09, 2017 09:05 PM

Each week the Star-Telegram staff will predict the results of Dallas Cowboys games, some NFC East games and other key games around the NFL:

Week 13

Stefan Stevenson

The Cowboys hold on against the struggling Giants and the return of Eli Manning. Cowboys 27, New York Giants 23.

Philadelphia 34, Los Angeles Rams 31

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Washington 17

Carolina 23, Minnesota 20

Seattle 21, Jacksonville 17

Drew Davison

The Cowboys remain in desperation mode and hold on for a close win despite Eli Manning’s efforts. Cowboys 23, New York Giants 17.

Los Angeles Rams 27, Philadelphia 24

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Washington 20

Carolina 16, Minnesota 13

Jacksonville 17, Seattle 16

Mac Engel

The Giants are just a dumpster fire of burning diapers. Cowboys 27, Giants 20.

Philadelphia 24, Los Angeles Rams 22

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Washington 14

Minnesota 20, Carolina 13

Seattle 26, Jacksonville 23

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Eli Manning and coaching change won’t make a difference for 2-10 Giants. Cowboys 28, Giants 14.

Los Angeles Rams 34, Philadelphia 31

Los Angeles Chargers 38, Washington 21

Carolina 14, Minnesota 10

Jacksonville 17, Seattle 14

