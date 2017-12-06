David Irving ranks second on the Cowboys with seven sacks.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys injury report: DT David Irving is in concussion protocol

By Drew Davison

December 06, 2017 11:17 AM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving sustained a concussion in last Thursday’s game against the Washington Redskins, and won’t practice today.

It’s unclear exactly what play Irving had the concussion on as it wasn’t diagnosed until after the game.

Irving will run around and the Cowboys remain hopeful he’ll be eligible to play in this Sunday’s game against the Giants in New York.

Irving ranks second on the Cowboys with seven sacks. Irving had a sack against the Redskins, playing 41 of 60 defensive snaps.

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who suffered a back injury, also is not expected to practice Wednesday. Neither are offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins.

Smith has been managing a back and groin injury, and Collins has been slowed by a back issue himself. The Cowboys are hopeful each can play.

Linebacker Justin Durant (concussion) will be limited as he continues to work his way back from a concussion sustained in the Thanksgiving Day game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

