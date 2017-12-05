More Videos

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stunned fans along the Canton Repository Grand Parade by calling them from their curbside seats to his car to pose for selfies, hug babies and sign autographs. The parade precedes Jones induction into the 2017 NFL Football Hall of Fame Saturday evening in Canton.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stunned fans along the Canton Repository Grand Parade by calling them from their curbside seats to his car to pose for selfies, hug babies and sign autographs. The parade precedes Jones induction into the 2017 NFL Football Hall of Fame Saturday evening in Canton. pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stunned fans along the Canton Repository Grand Parade by calling them from their curbside seats to his car to pose for selfies, hug babies and sign autographs. The parade precedes Jones induction into the 2017 NFL Football Hall of Fame Saturday evening in Canton. pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones feels good about future of NFL

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 12:39 PM

UPDATED December 05, 2017 12:42 PM

FRISCO

The NFL appears to have a borderline image crisis on its hands with declining TV ratings, controversy over player protests during the national anthem and discipline handed out by commissioner Roger Goodell.

But Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feels good about the future of the league and believes it’s in good shape going forward. However, Jones said on his 105.3 The Fan radio show Tuesday morning, no organization is immune to changes.

“I feel good about the future of the league. I really do,” Jones said. “I really think that relative to how we make decisions, some of the things that we need to address, no organization is immune from needing to make some changes and addressing some things in different ways. That's just part of going forward. I feel real good about doing all that.

“We've got a lot of pluses in my mind. Frankly, I've never been in this league when I feel better about it's future. And I mean that.”

Part of the changes that could be discussed is a major shakeup at the league’s top level. Jones has voiced his concerns about the compensation committee handing Goodell an extension without presenting it to the full ownership group first.

In May, the 32 owners unanimously gave the committee authority to negotiate Goodell’s extension, which expires after the 2018 season.

But Jones has stalled those discussions and is eager to discuss the matter with the entire ownership group when they meet Dec. 13 in Irving. He reiterated that stance on his radio show.

“We should have a real good airing out of some of the things that we’ve been reading about,” Jones said. “And, in the meantime, I’ve been having a lot of conversations with a lot of owners.”

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

