Teammate’s advice for suspended back Elliott: ‘Don’t watch the games, bro’

As the Dallas Cowboys are adjusting to life without Ezekiel Elliott, the suspended star running back is also adjusting to life without the football for the next six weeks.

Defensive tackle David Irving and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who both spent time away from the team under NFL suspensions, said the toughest part is watching the games.

Irving was suspended for the first four games in 2017, while Lawrence was sidelined for the first four games in 2016.

The Cowboys host Kansas City on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Lawrence had a big piece advice for Elliott.

“Zeke, don't watch the games, bro. Don't watch them. Just watch highlights,” said Lawrence, while looking directly into the television cameras in a personal appeal to Elliott.

Tight end Jason Witten, who has missed only one game in his 15-year career due to a broken jaw and holds the team record for 226 consecutive games played out of 230, said the Cowboys sympathize with Elliott.

“It's never easy,” Witten said. “This is a game we all love and have dreamed about playing since we were little kids. When that's taken away, I'm sure that's difficult. I'm in communication with him and will support him through it. It's never easy when you go through that.

“Our lives are set on a schedule. The opportunity we have week in and week out. Certainly, he's put a lot of work into it and this team. To not have the opportunity, I know it hurts. We just need to play well til he gets back. I think our team understands that.”