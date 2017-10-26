Dak Prescott is selling bow ties to raise money for cancer

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s signature post-game, bow tie is as much a part of his brand as throwing touchdown passes.

Now he is taking advantage of it in hopes of raising money for cancer in honor of his late mother Peggy, who lost her fight to colon cancer in November of 2013.

Prescott and Lombardo Custom Apparel have partnered up to create a Tie & Accessory Line based around his Signature Bow Tie Style.

Each week of the season, Prescott will wear a different signature bow tie that will be featured for purchase.

A percentage of the proceeds will go towards fighting colon cancer.

The ties can be purchased at http://dakties.com/

Also available are Prescott’s Limited Edition “Rookie of the Year” Bow Tie and his Signature Logo Cufflinks.