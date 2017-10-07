Star-Telegram NFL picks

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:
Week 5
Stefan Stevenson
The Cowboys offensive line finally asserts itself to lead running game against Packers. Cowboys 27, Packers 21.
Philadelphia 27, Arizona 24
New York Giants 17, Los Angeles Chargers 13
Detroit 27, Carolina 17
Houston 24, Kansas City 21
Drew Davison
The Cowboys offense might look better against Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers continues to torment the Cowboys. Packers 27, Cowboys 20.
Philadelphia 24, Arizona 17
New York Giants 16, Los Angeles Chargers 14
Carolina 28, Detroit 27
Kansas City 21, Houston 20
Mac Engel
This is the Cowboys’ chance to prove to me that they are good; the return of Anthony Hitchens and David Irving should help immediately. Cowboys 31, Packers 29.
Philadelphia 24, Arizona 16
New York Giants 24, Los Angeles Chargers 13
Detroit 33, Carolina 30
Kansas City 24, Houston 23
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Until further notice, Aaron Rodgers owns the Cowboys. Green Bay 28, Cowboys 26.
Philadelphia 23, Arizona 20
New York Giants 24, Los Angeles Chargers 21
Detroit 27, Carolina 24
Kansas City 20, Houston 17
