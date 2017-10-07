Star-Telegram NFL picks

The Dallas Cowboys have had a hard time containing Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
October 07, 2017 12:02 PM

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:

Week 5

Stefan Stevenson

The Cowboys offensive line finally asserts itself to lead running game against Packers. Cowboys 27, Packers 21.

Philadelphia 27, Arizona 24

New York Giants 17, Los Angeles Chargers 13

Detroit 27, Carolina 17

Houston 24, Kansas City 21

Drew Davison

The Cowboys offense might look better against Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers continues to torment the Cowboys. Packers 27, Cowboys 20.

Philadelphia 24, Arizona 17

New York Giants 16, Los Angeles Chargers 14

Carolina 28, Detroit 27

Kansas City 21, Houston 20

Mac Engel

This is the Cowboys’ chance to prove to me that they are good; the return of Anthony Hitchens and David Irving should help immediately. Cowboys 31, Packers 29.

Philadelphia 24, Arizona 16

New York Giants 24, Los Angeles Chargers 13

Detroit 33, Carolina 30

Kansas City 24, Houston 23

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Until further notice, Aaron Rodgers owns the Cowboys. Green Bay 28, Cowboys 26.

Philadelphia 23, Arizona 20

New York Giants 24, Los Angeles Chargers 21

Detroit 27, Carolina 24

Kansas City 20, Houston 17

