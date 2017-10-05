Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith won’t practice today

Tyron Smith won’t practice today, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said.
Smith, the All-Pro left tackle, is dealing with back tightness. It flared up in Wednesday’s practice and Smith didn’t finish. Swing tackle Byron Bell will work in Smith’s place, and would be the replacement if Smith can’t go Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Smith, 26, has had to manage his back in recent years. He missed a few practices in training camp with back tightness this year, and was sidelined two games early last season because of a back injury.
Smith snapped a streak of 55 consecutive starts at left tackle in Week 3 last season when he couldn’t go.
Smith has only missed four games his entire career – Week 11 in 2012 with an ankle injury, Weeks 3 and 4 last season with a back injury and Week 17 last season after the Cowboys had already sealed their playoff fate.
