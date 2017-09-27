Sack leader DeMarcus Lawrence is ‘out there playing freely’

Dallas Cowboys end DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t one to pat himself on the back, so it came as no surprise at his relative nonchalant response when asked about being named NFC defensive player of the week.
“It don’t mean nothing,” Lawrence said. “We’re on to the next week already, you know what I’m saying? It’s a blessing, but we’ve got to move on to the next game.”
Lawrence had three sacks and six quarterback pressures against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The Cowboys host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Lawrence is leading the NFL with 6.5 sacks and is the third player in league history to begin a season with more than one sack in each of the first three games.
But Lawrence sees the plays he left on the field more than the ones he made.
“It’s not good enough,” Lawrence said. “I left a lot out there on the table. I got to get better.”
Lawrence is of the mindset that any quarterback pressure should result in a sack. He leads the Cowboys with 12 pressures through the games, three times more than the next closest player. Maliek Collins, Tyrone Crawford and Benson Mayowa each have four.
Lawrence continues to state that his fast start is because he is finally healthy this season. He has undergone back surgeries in each of the last two off-seasons.
Lawrence played through a back injury all of last season, which is why he registered only one sack.
“I just feel like I’m playing football, man,” Lawrence said. “I’m out there playing freely, having fun with my teammates and it just opens up the game a lot more.”
Drew Davison
