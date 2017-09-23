Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens’ rehab is ‘moving faster than expected’

Anthony Hitchens doesn’t have a timetable for when he may return to game action. At least not one he cares to share publicly.

But the Dallas Cowboys linebacker is making progress. He stretched and did early work with the team this week in practice for the first time before doing his rehab on the side.

“It feels good to be back out there with the team and warming up,” Hitchens said. “It feels like it’s been forever, but it really hasn’t.”

Hitchens, 25, has been out since sustaining a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee in the Aug. 26 preseason game against Oakland. The initial timeline called for him to miss the first five or six games.

Hitchens wouldn’t speculate on when he may be ready to return. Jaylon Smith has gotten the majority of snaps at middle linebacker with Hitchens sidelined.

“I still don’t have a timetable,” Hitchens said, smiling. “I’m not even supposed to speak on that. That’s what my trainer said. So all I can say is I’m getting better and hopefully it’s soon.”

Coach Jason Garrett didn’t say much on Hitchens, either, other than that he’s “just making progress.”

Hitchens was credited by the coaches with 104 tackles last season. He hadn’t missed a game in the NFL until this season, playing in all 48 games his first three seasons.

Hitchens said the last time he sat out of games was his sophomore year in high school with a back injury.