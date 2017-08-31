Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Dallas Cowboys players unloaded Cowboys merchandise to be distributed to Hurricane Harvey evacuees Thursday at The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Dallas. The team, coaches, cheerleaders and mascot came together and turned the task of unloading about $500,000 in apparel into a friendly competition.
More Videos
0:37
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
4:08
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
1:11
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey
1:20
Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level
1:07
Cowboys VP Stephen Jones doesn't think the off field issues will be a distraction in training camp
1:23
Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp
1:25
Dak Prescott's message to campers: Dream big
2:09
Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule
1:13
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett end each practice with a throwing contest
0:25
Will the Cowboys increase Ezekiel Elliott's workload in 2017?
1:04
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017
Rookies Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott emerge as stars during an 11-game win streak, leading to a 13-3 regular-season record. But a gut-wrenching divisional-round loss to the Packers kept the Cowboys from advancing in the post season.
It's been more than two decades since the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl glory days, but the team's brand continues to top all the rest in the NFL, and the Star still shines bright for fans around the country. Why?