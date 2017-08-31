More Videos

Texans' J.J. Watt on his Harvey relief fund 1:00

Texans' J.J. Watt on his Harvey relief fund

Pause
Michael Irvin and Jerry Jones: Legends 1:22

Michael Irvin and Jerry Jones: Legends

Jason Witten supports decision to cancel Thursday's Cowboys-Texans preseason game 1:56

Jason Witten supports decision to cancel Thursday's Cowboys-Texans preseason game

Were you able to get gas in DFW this morning? 0:39

Were you able to get gas in DFW this morning?

Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts continue in Texas 2:01

Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts continue in Texas

Tropical Storm Irma forms in eastern Atlantic 0:33

Tropical Storm Irma forms in eastern Atlantic

Watch for places in Mansfield with no gas due to gulf refinery closures 3:02

Watch for places in Mansfield with no gas due to gulf refinery closures

Austin-based Whole Foods' products see dramatic price drop thanks to Amazon purchase 1:06

Austin-based Whole Foods' products see dramatic price drop thanks to Amazon purchase

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

  • Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

    Dallas Cowboys players unloaded Cowboys merchandise to be distributed to Hurricane Harvey evacuees Thursday at The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Dallas. The team, coaches, cheerleaders and mascot came together and turned the task of unloading about $500,000 in apparel into a friendly competition.

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Dallas Cowboys players unloaded Cowboys merchandise to be distributed to Hurricane Harvey evacuees Thursday at The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Dallas. The team, coaches, cheerleaders and mascot came together and turned the task of unloading about $500,000 in apparel into a friendly competition.