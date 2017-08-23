Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, has not been signed, sparking a debate whether owners fear fan backlash over his protests last season during the national anthem.
Dallas pastor preaching NFL boycott

By Stefan Stevenson

August 23, 2017 9:45 AM

A Dallas pastor is preaching an NFL boycott but it’s probably not for the reason you’d suspect.

Self-admitted “huge” Dallas Cowboys fan pastor Freddy Haynes of Friendship West Baptist Church is boycotting the league because of how quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being treated by NFL owners.

Kaepernick is a free agent who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013. A debate has been raging as to whether NFL teams have shied away from him for his protest of the national anthem last season out of fear of a fan backlash or whether he’s fairly being evaluated on his talent.

Haynes told KXAS/Channel 5 he will not be attending or watching any NFL games because of how Kaepernick is being treated by NFL owners. Haynes is asking fans to stay away from NFL games, not to watch them on television, and to abstain from buying NFL merchandise.

Oh, and quit that fantasy league.

“I'm going to go through withdrawals when the NFL season starts, but as far as I’m concerned, as much as I love the Cowboys, I’m in love with justice,” Haynes told KXAS. “And as far as I’m concerned, justice is not taking place here.”

Pastors in Huntsville, Alabama, started the movement on Facebook.

Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest social injustice during games in 2016.

  • Jerry Jones: Luke McCown a better fit for third QB than Colin Kaepernick

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explains why the team went with Luke McCown over Colin Kaepernick to be the team's third QB. Video by Drew Davison.

Jerry Jones: Luke McCown a better fit for third QB than Colin Kaepernick

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explains why the team went with Luke McCown over Colin Kaepernick to be the team's third QB. Video by Drew Davison.

