Elliott still running with starters; Prescott displays competitive fire

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Cowboys Jaylon Smith talks about the joy of hitting someone for first time in 572 days Pause 1:23 Cowboys coach Jason Garrett evaluates backup running backs 1:33 Cowboys offensive coordinator thinks nothing changes 1:21 Race for Texas House speaker? 12:11 SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall 1:58 Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 9 1:21 Lockheed Martin Aeronautics job fair draws thousands 3:21 "La La Land" inspires dazzling song-and-dance bit in Keller 1:46 Ricky Rodriguez makes quite a first impression in MLB debut Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email With the suspension of Ezekiel Elliott looming, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett evaluates his backup running backs Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

With the suspension of Ezekiel Elliott looming, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett evaluates his backup running backs Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com