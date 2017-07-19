The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco seats approximately 12,000.
Dallas Cowboys

July 19, 2017 3:51 PM

Cowboys offering limited tickets to training camp at The Star

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Cowboys will have practices open to the public at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco following their return from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Tickets are free, but will be available on a limited basis for practices August 21-24 and August 28-29. The Ford Center seats roughly 12,000.

The events kick off with an opening ceremony on Monday, August 21, at 3 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and practice will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m.

A ticket is needed for entry to Ford Center. Tickets for each practice are limited. For more information, please visitwww.dallascowboys.com/trainingcamp.

Monday, August 21

1:30 p.m.

Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

3:00 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

3:30 p.m.

Practice

Tuesday, August 22

2:00 p.m.

Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

3:30 p.m.

Practice

Wednesday, August 23

2:00 p.m.

Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

3:30 p.m.

Practice

Thursday, August 24

9:00 a.m.

Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

10:30 a.m.

Practice

Monday, August 28

3:30 p.m.

Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

5:00 p.m.

Practice

Tuesday, August 29

9:00 a.m.

Tostitos Championship Plaza opens

10:30 a.m.

Practice

