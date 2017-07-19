Cowboys offering limited tickets to training camp at The Star

The Dallas Cowboys will have practices open to the public at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco following their return from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.
Tickets are free, but will be available on a limited basis for practices August 21-24 and August 28-29. The Ford Center seats roughly 12,000.
The events kick off with an opening ceremony on Monday, August 21, at 3 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and practice will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m.
A ticket is needed for entry to Ford Center. Tickets for each practice are limited. For more information, please visitwww.dallascowboys.com/trainingcamp.
Monday, August 21
1:30 p.m.
Tostitos Championship Plaza opens
3:00 p.m.
Opening Ceremony
3:30 p.m.
Practice
Tuesday, August 22
2:00 p.m.
Tostitos Championship Plaza opens
3:30 p.m.
Practice
Wednesday, August 23
2:00 p.m.
Tostitos Championship Plaza opens
3:30 p.m.
Practice
Thursday, August 24
9:00 a.m.
Tostitos Championship Plaza opens
10:30 a.m.
Practice
Monday, August 28
3:30 p.m.
Tostitos Championship Plaza opens
5:00 p.m.
Practice
Tuesday, August 29
9:00 a.m.
Tostitos Championship Plaza opens
10:30 a.m.
Practice
