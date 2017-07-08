Dak Prescott has ‘no knowledge’ how some of his cards have machine-made autographs

Panini America officials have determined that a small quantity of autographs from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received for 2016 Prizm Football may not be authentic, the company said in a statement released Friday night.
ESPN and Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.com reported Friday on Panini’s actions.
The statement also said that Prescott and his representatives “have no knowledge” of how autographs apparently produced by autopen (which politicians use to sign items in bulk, according to ESPN) ended up on some of his trading cards.
Panini’s make-good effort comes after Prescott was caught up in a whiff of scandal. ESPN.com’s Darren Rovell reported Thursday that Beckett Grading Services was refusing to verify the second-year quarterback’s signature in the card set.
Panini’s statement said that “Prescott and his representatives have worked closely with Panini during this process since becoming aware of the discrepancies and have no knowledge of how those cards were returned to Panini.”
Also from the statement, “Panini has committed to remanufacturing all the Dak Prescott Prizm Football cards, which Dak will sign to replace all the autograph cards within the Prizm collection. All the remanufactured cards for the Prizm collection autographed by Prescott will feature a special Dak Prescott hologram to differentiate the new cards.”
Prescott and Panini also on Thursday agreed to a long-term extension on his exclusive autographed trading card agreement.
And to emphasize that Prescott has been signing, the company said, “Prescott has autographed thousands of Panini America trading cards during his rookie season.”
