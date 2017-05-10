Cowboys owner Jerry Jones counting on Dak Prescott's leadership skills in 2017

Rookies Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott emerge as stars during an 11-game win streak, leading to a 13-3 regular-season record. But a gut-wrenching divisional-round loss to the Packers kept the Cowboys from advancing in the post season.
It's been more than two decades since the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl glory days, but the team's brand continues to top all the rest in the NFL, and the Star still shines bright for fans around the country. Why?
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Jaylon Smith continues his rehab assignment during the morning walk through at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, CA, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner)