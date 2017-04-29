Randy Gregory’s career in jeopardy after another failed drug test

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory’s career may be over after reports of another failed drug test.
Gregory is already serving a year-long suspension for repeated violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
He could have applied for reinstatement in December, but it would have hinged on his ability to stay clean and adhere to the treatment program.
But per TMZ, not only did Gregory fail a seventh test but he also blew off NFL drug treatment officials attempting to contact him.
None of that bodes well for reinstatement in 2017 or that he will ever get the situation under control to return to the NFL.
Gregory, a top 10 talent at Nebraska, dropped to the second round in the 2015 NFL Draft where he was picked by the Cowboys because of a failed drug test the NFL Scouting combine.
His troubles returned almost immediately as he failed a test during the season resulting in four-game fine. He then failed another test, resulting in a four-game suspension to start the 2016 season. A subsequent failed test prompted an additional 10-game suspension.
He returned to play two games before getting popped again, resulting in the year-long suspension.
Now it’s unlikely he will be reinstated at the end of 2017 or ever again.
