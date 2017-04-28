Cowboys address cornerback need by drafting Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie

The Dallas Cowboys made it clear they wanted to land a cornerback in the second round on Thursday night, and did just that.

The Cowboys selected Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie with the 60th overall pick, giving them much-needed secondary depth. The Cowboys lost four contributors in their secondary to free agency, including safeties Barry Church (Jacksonville) and J.J. Wilcox (Tampa Bay) and cornerbacks Brandon Carr (Baltimore) and Morris Claiborne (New York Jets).

Awuzie joins first-round pick Taco Charlton, a defensive end out of Michigan, as the Cowboys’ first two picks of this year’s draft.

Awuzie started all four seasons for the Buffaloes, compiling a combined 25 tackles for loss, nine sacks and three interceptions.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones felt good about the Cowboys’ chances of landing a quality cornerback in the second round, which is why they opted for a pass rusher in the first round.

“We believe there are several, several solid corners still on the board that are going to be available to us late in the second, versus somebody of this quality [Charlton] that can come in and really help us on this defensive line,” Jones said after the first round.

But defensive backs went quickly in the second round.

Potential targets such as Utah safety Marcus Williams and Florida cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Teez Tabor were off the board before the Cowboys’ selection at No. 60.

But Awuzie fell to them and they were happy to see it. He was among the Cowboys’ pre-draft visits.

Cowboys Ring of Honor member Drew Pearson announced the pick for the team in Philadelphia.