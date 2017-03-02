Brandon Carr knows there’s a business side to the NFL

Brandon Carr has been active in the community wherever he plays.
The Dallas Cowboys safety joined Hall of Famer Roger Staubach and Staubach’s daughter, Michelle Staubach Grimes, in celebrating the first Tackle Reading event at Dallas’ Frank Guzick Elementary School on Thursday.
The event coincided with Read Across America Day and the birthday of Theodor Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss. Carr read stories by Dr. Seuss.
Carr, 30, just completed his 10th NFL season and fifth with the Cowboys. He spent his first four in Kansas City.
Carr has never missed a game in Dallas with 80 starts. He finished tied for fifth on the team last season with 56 tackles. However, he is a free agent this off-season beginning March 9.
How are you approaching free agency?
“Just another exciting time, another part to the journey, another story and I haven’t been in this situation so to speak, but I’m looking forward to it. To sit down and to make the best informed decision I can make and just have fun with it.”
Are you more tempted to stay in Dallas?
“Of course, this is my childhood team and I love defending the star, love representing everything that comes with the Dallas Cowboys’ organization first and foremost, also playing the game. There’s a business side to it as well and I’m prepared to do both.”
Any specific priorities when making a decision?
“There are many factors for me. Community is big, family and our thought process just to make sure we’re comfortable aside from money and other things. To be in a great community and environment and to play some great football, just to keep it simple like that. Just try not to put in too many other factors than that, just try to make the best decision at heart.”
What keeps you focused professionally?
“I control off the field, on the field two separate ways. Off the field I don’t let anything business-wise affect anything I do in the community. My first passion and my first love is getting out here and to give back first and foremost so it doesn’t matter who or where I’m suiting up, duty calls. I’ll always be out there giving back. I’ve already said that the Dallas community and even Flint, Mich., two communities that my foundation is strongly in with the great things to come. Regardless what comes down the road, I’ll always be in the south Dallas and DFW communities for my foundations.”
