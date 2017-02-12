Myles Garrett shows Browns some love after plea for Cowboys’ trade up

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is widely viewed by draft experts as the front-runner to be picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft on April 27.
However, in a video Friday on ESPN.com, Garrett begged Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to make a trade with the Browns so he can play for the Cowboys, who have the 28th overall pick.
“I’m speaking to you, Jerry,” the Arlington native said. “Mr. (coach Jason) Garrett, make it happen. Dak Prescott is leading our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks and give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up. Please. I’d love to play in Dallas. Just make it happen.”
But Cleveland can take heart. Myles Garrett told the Houston Chronicle that the Browns are his second favorite team, after his hometown Cowboys.
“They have the No. 1 pick,” he said of the Browns. “I want to be known as the best.”
According to Houston TV station Fox 26, Garrett also said he would love to play for the Browns, who set a franchise record for losses last season and finished 1-15.
“Definitely,” Garrett told the station. “People might say they’re this, they’re that or I made a comment about cold weather and they kind of put it toward Cleveland. It doesn’t matter to me. I’ll play wherever they put me, and it’s about your mindset. If you go out there with a mindset that you’re going to turn things around, you can make that contagious and people start to believe in it, you can turn into a winning program wherever you go.”
