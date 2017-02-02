Dallas Cowboys

February 2, 2017 10:20 AM

Selection day process for Pro Football Hall of Fame is meticulous

By David Humphrey

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, former TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson and former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Saturday is selection day in Houston, one day before Super Bowl LI.

The Class of 2017 will be introduced for the first time as a group during “NFL Honors,” a two-hour prime-time awards special to be broadcast from 7-9 p.m. on FOX.

Bylaws stipulate that the class can have no fewer than four and no more than eight members with a maximum of five modern-era members. It marks the end of a year-round, and sometimes intense, process.

Each finalist is discussed by the 48-member selection committee before a series of reduction votes are taken.

First, the senior candidate and contributor candidates are discussed and voted on for election. They must receive the same 80 percent affirmative vote as the modern-era candidates.

The lone senior candidate is former Seattle safety Kenny Easley, who played with the Seahawks from 1981-87.

The contributor candidates are Jones and Paul Tagliabue, former commissioner of the NFL from 1989-2006.

Jones is a finalist for the first time. Tagliabue is a finalist for the fourth time.

Next, there is a vote that reduces the modern-era finalists list from 15 to 10. Following that, a vote is taken to reduce the list from 10 to 5 names. The five remaining candidates for Hall of Fame election are then voted on individually (yes or no) for membership.

In order to be elected, a finalist must receive a minimum of 80 percent of the vote.

The Class of 2017 will be formally enshrined on Saturday, August 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman hopes to see Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones elected to the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the 15 modern-day finalists:

Tomlinson, running back (San Diego Chargers, 2001-09; New York Jets, 2010-11)

Owens, wide receiver (San Francisco 49ers, 1996-2003; Philadelphia Eagles, 2004-05; Dallas Cowboys, 2006-08; Buffalo Bills, 2009; Cincinnati Bengals, 2010)

Brian Dawkins, safety (Philadelphia Eagles, 1996-2008; Denver Broncos, 2009-2011)

Jason Taylor, defensive end (Miami Dolphins, 1997-2007, '09, 2011; Washington Redskins, 2008; New York Jets, 2010)

Morten Andersen, kicker (New Orleans Saints, 1982-1994; Atlanta Falcons, 1995-2000; 2006-07; New York Giants, 2001; Kansas City Chiefs, 2002-03; Minnesota Vikings, 2004)

Don Coryell, coach (St. Louis Cardinals, 1973-77; San Diego Chargers, 1978-1986)

Kurt Warner, quarterback (St. Louis Rams, 1998-2003; New York Giants, 2004; Arizona Cardinals, 2005-09)

Terrell Davis, running back (Denver Broncos, 1995-2001)

Isaac Bruce, wide receiver (Los Angeles Rams, 1994; St. Louis Rams, 1995-2007; San Francisco 49ers, 2008-09)

Tony Boselli, offensive tackle (Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001; Houston Texans, 2002)

Alan Faneca, guard (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1998-2007; New York Jets, 2008-09; Arizona Cardinals, 2010)

Joe Jacoby, offensive tackle (Washington Redskins, 1981-1993)

Ty Law, cornerback (New England Patriots, 1995-2004; New York Jets, 2005, '08; Kansas City Chiefs, 2006-07; Denver Broncos, 2009)

John Lynch, safety (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1993-2003; Denver Broncos, 2004-07)

Kevin Mawae, center (Seattle Seahawks, 1994-97; New York Jets, 1998-2005; Tennessee Titans, 2006-09)

’Boys in the Hall

Fifteen former Dallas Cowboys are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Member

Pos.

Inducted

Years in NFL

Bob Lilly

DT

1980

1961-74

Roger Staubach

QB

1985

1969-79

Tom Landry

Coach

1990

1960-88

Tex Schramm

Pres./GM

1991

1960-89

Tony Dorsett

RB

1994

1977-88

Randy White

DT

1994

1975-88

Mel Renfro

CB

1996

1964-77

Troy Aikman

QB

2006

1989-00

Rayfield Wright

OT

2006

1967-79

Michael Irvin

WR

2007

1988-99

Bob Hayes

WR

2009

1965-75

Emmitt Smith

RB

2010

1990-04

Deion Sanders

CB/KR

2011

1989-00, 04-05

Larry Allen

OL

2013

1994-2007

Charles Haley

LB/DE

2015

1986-1996

Seven others in the Hall have ties to the Cowboys:

Member

Pos.

Inducted

w/Dallas

Forrest Gregg

OT

1977

1971

Lance Alworth

WR

1978

1971-1972

Herb Adderley

CB

1980

1970-1972

Mike Ditka

TE

1988

1969-1972

Jackie Smith

TE

1994

1978

Tommy McDonald

WR

1998

1964

Bill Parcells

Coach

2013

2003-2006

