Selection day process for Pro Football Hall of Fame is meticulous

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, former TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson and former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.
Saturday is selection day in Houston, one day before Super Bowl LI.
The Class of 2017 will be introduced for the first time as a group during “NFL Honors,” a two-hour prime-time awards special to be broadcast from 7-9 p.m. on FOX.
Bylaws stipulate that the class can have no fewer than four and no more than eight members with a maximum of five modern-era members. It marks the end of a year-round, and sometimes intense, process.
Each finalist is discussed by the 48-member selection committee before a series of reduction votes are taken.
First, the senior candidate and contributor candidates are discussed and voted on for election. They must receive the same 80 percent affirmative vote as the modern-era candidates.
The lone senior candidate is former Seattle safety Kenny Easley, who played with the Seahawks from 1981-87.
The contributor candidates are Jones and Paul Tagliabue, former commissioner of the NFL from 1989-2006.
Jones is a finalist for the first time. Tagliabue is a finalist for the fourth time.
Next, there is a vote that reduces the modern-era finalists list from 15 to 10. Following that, a vote is taken to reduce the list from 10 to 5 names. The five remaining candidates for Hall of Fame election are then voted on individually (yes or no) for membership.
In order to be elected, a finalist must receive a minimum of 80 percent of the vote.
The Class of 2017 will be formally enshrined on Saturday, August 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Here’s a look at the 15 modern-day finalists:
Tomlinson, running back (San Diego Chargers, 2001-09; New York Jets, 2010-11)
Owens, wide receiver (San Francisco 49ers, 1996-2003; Philadelphia Eagles, 2004-05; Dallas Cowboys, 2006-08; Buffalo Bills, 2009; Cincinnati Bengals, 2010)
Brian Dawkins, safety (Philadelphia Eagles, 1996-2008; Denver Broncos, 2009-2011)
Jason Taylor, defensive end (Miami Dolphins, 1997-2007, '09, 2011; Washington Redskins, 2008; New York Jets, 2010)
Morten Andersen, kicker (New Orleans Saints, 1982-1994; Atlanta Falcons, 1995-2000; 2006-07; New York Giants, 2001; Kansas City Chiefs, 2002-03; Minnesota Vikings, 2004)
Don Coryell, coach (St. Louis Cardinals, 1973-77; San Diego Chargers, 1978-1986)
Kurt Warner, quarterback (St. Louis Rams, 1998-2003; New York Giants, 2004; Arizona Cardinals, 2005-09)
Terrell Davis, running back (Denver Broncos, 1995-2001)
Isaac Bruce, wide receiver (Los Angeles Rams, 1994; St. Louis Rams, 1995-2007; San Francisco 49ers, 2008-09)
Tony Boselli, offensive tackle (Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001; Houston Texans, 2002)
Alan Faneca, guard (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1998-2007; New York Jets, 2008-09; Arizona Cardinals, 2010)
Joe Jacoby, offensive tackle (Washington Redskins, 1981-1993)
Ty Law, cornerback (New England Patriots, 1995-2004; New York Jets, 2005, '08; Kansas City Chiefs, 2006-07; Denver Broncos, 2009)
John Lynch, safety (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1993-2003; Denver Broncos, 2004-07)
Kevin Mawae, center (Seattle Seahawks, 1994-97; New York Jets, 1998-2005; Tennessee Titans, 2006-09)
’Boys in the Hall
Fifteen former Dallas Cowboys are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Member
Pos.
Inducted
Years in NFL
Bob Lilly
DT
1980
1961-74
Roger Staubach
QB
1985
1969-79
Tom Landry
Coach
1990
1960-88
Tex Schramm
Pres./GM
1991
1960-89
Tony Dorsett
RB
1994
1977-88
Randy White
DT
1994
1975-88
Mel Renfro
CB
1996
1964-77
Troy Aikman
QB
2006
1989-00
Rayfield Wright
OT
2006
1967-79
Michael Irvin
WR
2007
1988-99
Bob Hayes
WR
2009
1965-75
Emmitt Smith
RB
2010
1990-04
Deion Sanders
CB/KR
2011
1989-00, 04-05
Larry Allen
OL
2013
1994-2007
Charles Haley
LB/DE
2015
1986-1996
Seven others in the Hall have ties to the Cowboys:
Member
Pos.
Inducted
w/Dallas
Forrest Gregg
OT
1977
1971
Lance Alworth
WR
1978
1971-1972
Herb Adderley
CB
1980
1970-1972
Mike Ditka
TE
1988
1969-1972
Jackie Smith
TE
1994
1978
Tommy McDonald
WR
1998
1964
Bill Parcells
Coach
2013
2003-2006
