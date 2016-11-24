Clippers guard Chris Paul giddy about seeing the Cowboys play the Redskins

DALLAS -- Like a kid in a candy store, Chris Paul can’t wait to get to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium today to see bis beloved Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins in a pivotal NFC East game.
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.
Paul, one of the top point guards in the NBA, is a huge Cowboys fan. And since the Clippers were in the Dallas/Fort Worth area after defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, 124-104, Paul was grateful they were to able to squeeze in some extra time so he can see his favorite football team play.
“I’m excited about the game,’’ Paul said. “Our whole team’s going to the game, so cool.’’
The Clippers don’t have another game until they hit the road to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Ironically, the Cowboys have the best record in the NFL at 9-1 and the Clippers have the best record in the NBA at 14-2. So the stars have aligned perfectly for Paul as he gets a chance to see a Jason Garrett-coached Cowboys squad headed by the triplets -- quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elloitt and wide receive Dez Bryant -- try and stretch their winning streak to 10 straight games.
“It’ll be a good Thanksgiving,’’ Paul said. “We’re going to make it great, see what Dak, Zeke and Jason got going on, and Dez throw up the X.”
