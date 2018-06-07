Dirk Nowitzki Heroes Celebrity Baseball batting practice at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, June 7, 2018.
Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki takes batting practice at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, TX, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The Dirk Nowitzki's 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game is set for Friday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco.
Here's a tour of Steph Curry's charlotte home, which is now on the market. Variety magazine is referring to it as the former Charlottean’s “starter mansion.” The home is 7,650 square feet, located in an upscale guard-gated development in the Waxha
The Mavericks signed their top draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. to a 4-year rookie contract Wednesday which would pay the standout point guard around $2.7 Million per season in the first two years. Dallas holds team options on the 3rd and 4th years.
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki became the sixth member of the NBA's 30,000-point club March 7 when he hit a fadeaway jumper in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36