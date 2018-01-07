Slow start again dooms Mavericks in loss to Knicks

On a night the Mavericks honored one of the best defenders in franchise history, they had an offensive power outage at Americans Airlines Center.
New York, owner of an 18-21 record coming into Sunday’s matchup with Dallas, used some hot shooting to own the Mavs from start to finish, 100-96.
It’s Dallas’ third consecutive loss after coming into a four-game homestand with four straight wins.
The Mavericks (13-28) retired former point guard Derek Harper’s No. 12 in a halftime ceremony attended by 1980s teammates Brad Davis and Rolando Blackman and former coach Dick Motta.
Never miss a local story.
When the feel-good moments passed into the third quarter, Dallas found only more frustration despite a string of effective play in the last six weeks to try and build on.
Dallas didn’t have a defensive answer for Kristaps Porzingis who scored 29 points for the Knicks, including 9-of-25 from the floor. New York got 15 points from Kyle O’Quinn.
“We did a lot of great things, but we had to be perfect there at the end,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “It was a physical game, we rallied there and had a couple of chances and couldn’t get it done.
“But then again, when a team shoots 73.7 percent from the field and gets 33 points in the first quarter, I mean this is a first quarter league and it cost us.”
Despite never having a lead, the Mavs did make things interesting down the stretch.
Guard Devin Harris started a 12-2 run to pull even with the Knicks for the first time with 4:25 remaining in the game.
J.J. Barea knocked in a couple of free throws and delivered a layup to pull within 90-84.
A 3-pointer from Harrison Barnes and a couple of free throws set up Harris to bring the AAC crowd to its feet. Harris dropped in a 3-pointer in transition to make it 92-92 with 2:27 to go.
It was the first time the teams had been tied, but Dallas’ woes began almost from the get-go.
Porzingis scored 11 points as New York rolled out with an attack that produced the 73.7 percent shooting and a 33-25 lead after the first quarter.
Porzingis continued a torrid stretch and is beginning to assert himself as one of the NBA’s best players.
Barnes delivered 25 points to keep his average above 20 over the the last 11 games, but it was another wasted effort.
And Wesley Matthews added another 14, including some defensive prowess down the stretch to give his team a chance.
“I love Wes Matthews defensively at the end of games,” Carlisle said. “He’s smart and physical, but it was the same old story where we get in an early hole and rally late, but we’ve got to get better early.”
Dallas will try to salvage the homestand with a game against Orlando on Tuesday.
New York
33
23
19
25
—
100
Dallas
25
27
19
25
—
96
NEW YORK (100)—Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Porzingis 9-25 8-8 29, Kanter 6-13 1-2 13, Jack 5-8 2-2 12, Lee 3-10 4-4 11, McDermott 4-8 0-0 9, O’Quinn 6-7 3-4 15, Hernangomez 1-1 0-0 2, Ntilikina 3-8 0-0 7, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-82 18-20 100.
DALLAS (96)—Barnes 10-22 2-2 25, Kleber 0-3 0-0 0, Nowitzki 1-7 3-3 5, Smith Jr. 5-14 0-0 11, Matthews 4-10 6-8 14, Powell 1-2 0-2 2, Mejri 4-5 3-3 11, Barea 3-12 5-5 11, Ferrell 3-8 0-0 6, Harris 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 35-92 20-24 96.
3-Point Goals—New York 6-16 (Porzingis 3-5, Ntilikina 1-2, McDermott 1-3, Lee 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Jack 0-1), Dallas 6-24 (Barnes 3-5, Harris 2-4, Smith Jr. 1-2, Powell 0-1, Ferrell 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Kleber 0-2, Nowitzki 0-3, Barea 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 59 (Kanter 18), Dallas 40 (Barnes, Mejri 7). Assists—New York 22 (Jack 8), Dallas 22 (Harris 6). Total Fouls—New York 23, Dallas 20. Technicals—New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A—20,171 (19,200).
Comments