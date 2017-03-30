Mavericks’ Devin Harris gives his side of ejection to NBA league officials

As expected, Devin Harris received a telephone call from the NBA on Wednesday. The league official wanted to know the Dallas Mavericks’ guard side of the story.
Harris received two technical fouls and was ejected from Wednesday’s game in New Orleans early in the second quarter when he felt too many calls that should have gone his way, didn’t go his way. Teammates had to restrain Harris from going after referee Ben Taylor.
“They did call me — I did all the talking,’’ Harris said of the NBA. “They just wanted to know what happened.”
Harris said he didn’t know if he would be fined, suspended or have at least one of the technical fouls suspended.
“As far as I look it,’’ Harris said, “it’s over and I’m going on to the next one.”
