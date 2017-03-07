Swish 30K: Dirk hits milestone shortly after 18-point first quarter

Well, that didn’t take long.
Dirk Nowitzki didn’t waste any time giving the people what they wanted. Poised to etch his name in the history books alongside some NBA legends, Nowitzki poured in 25 points Tuesday night to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 122-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers before an energetic American Airlines Center sellout crowd of 20,484.
Along the way, Nowitzki became only the sixth player in NBA history to score at least 30,000 points for his career. And it was the way Nowitzki reached his milestone that had the crowd in an electrifying mood.
Anxious to reach his appointed destination with history in a hurry, Nowitzki came out firing. Needing just 20 points to reach the 30,000 barrier, the 19-year veteran popped in 18 points in during a red-hot first quarter in which he made his first six shots, including 2-of-2 from 3-point territory.
Those were the most points in a quarter by a Mavs player this season.
With history at his doorstep, Nowitzki converted a 15-footer over Larry Nance Jr. for the milestone 20th point with 10:58 remaining in the second quarter. That gave him an even 30,000 and led to a wild scene – after the next dead ball – where he was mobbed by his teammates and coaches and given a loud standing ovation by the fans.
“We all just witnessed one of the most amazing accomplishments really in the history of sports,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “For me, this was a thirteen-minute-and-two-second microcosm of one of the greatest careers in the history of this game.
“Meticulous preparation, total commitment, unbelievable competitive spirit and a real flair for the moment.”
That flair was evident early as Nowitzki came out and scored the Mavs’ first eight points. And he just kept on going until he reached the 30,000 milestone early in the second quarter.
Nowitzki joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score 30,000 in their career.
“Watching Dirk the last couple of days, there was no doubt that this was going to happen tonight,” Carlisle said. “Our guys did an amazing job early in the game of finding him.
“The shot-making was absolutely breath-taking. We’re all privileged to be some part of this, and I congratulate Dirk.”
Overall, Nowitzki scored all 25 of his points in the first half and also collected 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. In addition, he was 9-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
After the 30,000th point was in the bank, a tribute on the Jumbotron came from Jason Kidd, Jason Terry, Steve Nash, Michael Finley and Nick Van Exel – all former teammates of Nowitzki.
In the meantime, the Mavs were busy hammering the Lakers and shooting 54.2 percent form the field while also converting 17-of-31 shots from 3-point range.
Besides Nowitzki, the Mavs got 18 points from Seth Curry, 16 points and seven assists from Yogi Ferrell, 15 points from Wesley Matthews and 14 points from Harrison Barnes.
Plano native Julius Randle registered a triple-double for the Lakers with 13 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. But this night belonged to Nowitzki.
Carlisle said: “The magnitude of this moment is something that we all probably need some time to digest.”
L.A. Lakers
29
23
22
37
—
111
Dallas
38
32
33
19
—
122
LA Lakers
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Ingram
35:25
5-9
2-4
4
3
13
Randle
35:25
3-8
7-8
18
4
13
Young
20:39
4-10
2-2
2
1
13
Black
13:29
0-3
1-2
4
2
1
Russell
33:19
8-17
4-4
1
2
22
Clarkson
34:25
9-16
0-0
0
2
22
Nance
20:33
4-7
0-0
4
1
8
Ennis
17:25
4-8
0-0
2
1
8
Brewer
12:35
4-7
0-0
2
1
9
Robinson
8:28
0-2
0-0
6
2
0
Nwaba
8:18
1-3
0-2
1
1
2
Totals
240
42-90
16-22
44
20
111
Percentages: FG .467, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Clarkson 4-8, Young 3-8, Russell 2-6, Brewer 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Nance 0-1, Ennis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 11 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Black, Brewer, Nance). Turnovers: 11 (Ingram 3, Randle 3, Black 2, Clarkson 2, Ennis). Steals: 9 (Russell 4, Brewer, Nance, Nwaba, Randle, Robinson). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 6:52 first; team, 6:52 first.
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Barnes
34:36
6-14
2-4
6
1
14
Nowitzki
24:27
9-13
4-4
11
2
25
Curry
30:56
7-12
0-1
2
3
18
Ferrell
32:22
6-9
2-2
2
2
16
Matthews
25:17
5-9
0-0
3
2
15
Fin-Smith
22:43
1-4
0-0
1
0
2
Noel
22:41
4-8
3-4
12
1
11
Cook
16:42
4-6
0-0
0
1
10
Harris
13:03
2-4
2-2
0
4
7
Powell
8:06
1-1
2-2
2
1
4
Mejri
3:23
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Brussino
2:57
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Bentil
2:48
0-3
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
240
45-83
15-19
41
17
122
Percentages: FG .542, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Matthews 5-7, Curry 4-7, Nowitzki 3-4, Cook 2-3, Ferrell 2-4, Harris 1-2, Bentil 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1, Barnes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 14 (29 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Noel 3, Nowitzki, Powell). Turnovers: 14 (Barnes 3, Cook 2, Curry 2, Ferrell 2, Nowitzki 2, Powell 2, Harris). Steals: 5 (Cook, Curry, Finney-Smith, Harris, Powell).Att.—20,484 (19,200). T—2:07. Officials—Josh Tiven, John Goble, Curtis Blair
