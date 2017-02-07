It’s official: Yogi Ferrell signs 2-year contract with Mavericks

1:46 Mavs roared back into the playoff race Pause

1:48 Mavs agree with Ferrell on two-year contract

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:32 Two-car wreck flips one car and sends six people to the hospital

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

1:13 Patterson: LT and Cannon, like many TCU players, 'Better than the stars that they had'

2:34 Texas Wildfires of 2011 from the Space Station