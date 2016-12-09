Mavs hopeful that Dirk Nowitzki could practice next week

1:21 Dallas Mavericks report with Dwain Price Pause

0:32 Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle disappointed in loss to Kings

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:52 UT Arlington's Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey say win over No. 12 Saint Mary's another confidence boost

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history