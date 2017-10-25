Tony Stewart: NASCAR needs to figure out how to get people watching again

0:37 Tony Stewart: Why I'm a car owner Pause

1:35 Reading with Barbers a cut above for students

0:59 Flu shot time as temps drop

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

0:59 Here's a 60-second summary of Trump Jr.'s $100,000 speech for UNT event

1:23 Despite complaints from alumni and faculty, Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Arlington

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

1:13 'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood