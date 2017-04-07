Denny Hamlin spins on second practice lap on TMS’ new racing surface

Well, that didn’t take long.
NASCAR Cup driver Denny Hamlin spun on his second practice lap Friday, the first time cars ran on the new surface. Hamlin was among the first three drivers to test the new surface, and got loose between Turns 1 and 2 on his second practice lap.
It was less than five minutes into Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice.
The Cup drivers are the first to test the new racing surface with the opening practice going from 11 a.m. to 1:25 p.m. Friday.
Kyle Busch spun out later on in Turns 1 and 2, as well, on his fifth lap.
TMS underwent about a $5 million project in repaving and re-profiling its surface. The re-profiling included reducing the banking in Turns 1 and 2 by four degrees and widening the racing surface from 60 to 80 feet.
